Park Place Capital Corp Buys 154 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $14,787,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

EL stock opened at $128.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.