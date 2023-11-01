Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,846,000 after buying an additional 127,918 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 94.4% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,136,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after buying an additional 1,037,400 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after buying an additional 801,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 179,859 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

