OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OABI. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $528.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of -0.46. OmniAb has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.61.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

