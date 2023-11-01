Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Occidental Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

OXY stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

