NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
About NTN Buzztime
