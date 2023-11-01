NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,599,000 after purchasing an additional 749,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

