New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.21.

Get New Relic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEWR

New Relic Price Performance

New Relic stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. New Relic has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $86.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $218,309.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at $659,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $218,309.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $727,618.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $1,639,502. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 163,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,859 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in New Relic by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.