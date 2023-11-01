Needham & Company LLC Cuts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $255.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.63.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $196.13 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average of $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

