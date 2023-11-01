Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

