Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

