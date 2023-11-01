Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 2,136 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 285,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 231,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $4,166,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 51,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHE opened at $23.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.