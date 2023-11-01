Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 4.3% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $138.77 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

