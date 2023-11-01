Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,711 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $211.71 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.19 and a 200 day moving average of $217.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach bought 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.