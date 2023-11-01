Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,622,080,000 after buying an additional 534,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,611,623,000 after buying an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $70.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

