MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.96. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.