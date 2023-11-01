MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Up 4%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.26. 14,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 236,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $661.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.19 million. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,816 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $15,920,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,195,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $2,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 229,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

