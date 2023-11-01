McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $262.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.06. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 152.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

