Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Markel Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Markel Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,470.52 on Wednesday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,182.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,484.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,418.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total transaction of $518,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,319,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total value of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

