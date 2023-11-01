Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.71. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

