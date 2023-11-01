Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECH

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.