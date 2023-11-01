Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives GBX 706.43 Average PT from Analysts

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 706.43 ($8.60).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.15) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

LON:LRE opened at GBX 562.50 ($6.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 405.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.15). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 575.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 585.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

