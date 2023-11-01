Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

