Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,673 shares of company stock valued at $769,075. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

