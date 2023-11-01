Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Hits $536,454.21

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Komodo has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and approximately $536,454.21 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00080233 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00041366 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00025425 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

