KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.73.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 250.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

