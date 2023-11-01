Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 990.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.26.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.