iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,078.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.