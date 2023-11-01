iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,666,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.