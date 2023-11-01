iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,284,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,727,389 shares.The stock last traded at $43.94 and had previously closed at $43.46.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 154,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

