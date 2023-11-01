iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 25,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 67,238 shares.The stock last traded at $44.16 and had previously closed at $43.67.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $683.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.