iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,687,000 after purchasing an additional 245,647 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 970.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 70,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 237,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.