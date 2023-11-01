Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.