Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $350.87 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.64 and a 200-day moving average of $357.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

