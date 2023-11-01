Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 33,378 shares.The stock last traded at $73.22 and had previously closed at $72.95.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $993.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,556 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

