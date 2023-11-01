Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 33,378 shares.The stock last traded at $73.22 and had previously closed at $72.95.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $993.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Digital Face of Real Estate, Your Best Bets This Year
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.