Integrated Ventures (INTV) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Integrated Ventures to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million -$25.46 million -0.16 Integrated Ventures Competitors $3.01 billion $427.01 million 7.77

Integrated Ventures’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures’ rivals have a beta of 5.48, meaning that their average share price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integrated Ventures and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures Competitors 339 1439 2103 69 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Integrated Ventures’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integrated Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -659.07% -406.64% -195.02% Integrated Ventures Competitors -120.92% -49.99% -15.66%

Summary

Integrated Ventures rivals beat Integrated Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

