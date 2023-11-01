Insight 2811 Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

