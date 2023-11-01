InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.23. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $947.75 per share, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,984,045.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,850.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,934,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,979,122,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $947.75 per share, for a total transaction of $473,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,984,045.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,640 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,819 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

