Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIFree Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $726,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Infinity Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Adelene Q. Perkins sold 410,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $28,713.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,270.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

