Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The company has a market cap of $726,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Adelene Q. Perkins sold 410,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $28,713.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,270.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.