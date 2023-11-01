indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.92.

INDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INDI

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,891,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,221,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 653,467 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,768,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 672,284 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of INDI opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.68. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 91.08%. The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.