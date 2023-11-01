IFP Advisors Inc Has $5.81 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.90 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

