IFP Advisors Inc Buys 12,192 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1,197.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.00. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

