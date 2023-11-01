IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 9,244 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after acquiring an additional 827,464 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,044,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after buying an additional 562,262 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,576,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 763,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after buying an additional 212,840 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

