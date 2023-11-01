Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $183.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

