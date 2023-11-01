Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GES shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Guess? by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Stock Performance

Guess? stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

