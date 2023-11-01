GSK plc (LON:GSK) Declares GBX 14 Dividend

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,438 ($17.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,135.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($15.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,609 ($19.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,464.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.77.
Insider Activity at GSK
In other GSK news, insider Hal Barron purchased 219 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,803 ($46.28) per share, with a total value of £8,328.57 ($10,134.55). 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on GSK
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GSK
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Snapchat. Time to buy or time to fly? Here’s why
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Spotify electrifies on its metrics. Time to buy?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Check-in with Check Point Software for blue-chip cyber strength
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.