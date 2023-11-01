GSK plc (LON:GSK) Declares GBX 14 Dividend

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,438 ($17.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,135.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($15.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,609 ($19.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,464.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.77.

Insider Activity at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Hal Barron purchased 219 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,803 ($46.28) per share, with a total value of £8,328.57 ($10,134.55). 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($17.64) to GBX 1,575 ($19.17) in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,450 ($17.64) to GBX 1,390 ($16.91) in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,573.64 ($19.15).

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

