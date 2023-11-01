Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

GLNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth $33,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million. Analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

