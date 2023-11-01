Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -0.23.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

