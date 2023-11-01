Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Performance
Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globus Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -0.23.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.