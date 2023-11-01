FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Short Interest Update

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 987,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FCN opened at $212.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.38 and a 200 day moving average of $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $148.23 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 221.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

