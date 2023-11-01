Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 269,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 514,786 shares.The stock last traded at $128.60 and had previously closed at $137.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CSFB reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

