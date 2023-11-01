Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of F opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

